

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland consume price inflation remained stable in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in November, same as seen in October.



The decrease in inflation from a year ago was mostly due to rise in cigarettes, electricity, rents and wireless telephone services.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in November, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in October.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.8 percent annually in November and decreased 0.1 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX