Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director 13-Dec-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 December 2019 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Appointment of Non-Executive Director Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hazel Adam as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 12 December 2019. Mrs Adam will be appointed as a member of Board Committees following her appointment. Mrs Adam was an investment analyst with Scottish Life until 1996 and then joined Standard Life Investments. As a fund manager she specialised in UK and then Emerging Market equities. In 2005 Mrs Adam joined Goldman Sachs International as an executive director on the new markets equity sales desk before moving to HSBC in 2012, holding a similar equity sales role until 2016. Mrs Adam was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited in 2018 and holds the Financial Times Non-Executive Directors Diploma. Commenting on the appointment, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said: "I am delighted to welcome Hazel Adam to the Board as a Non-Executive Director. She brings a range of experience including buy side and sell side investment experience, strategies and markets. This, together with Hazel's strong financial and governance background, will further strengthen our Board and we look forward to working with her." In accordance with the Listing Rules, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.11R and LR9.6.13R. -Ends- For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Tel: +44 (0)116 240 Ian Mattioli MBE 8740 www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Notes to Editors Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition. The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth. Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company. For more information visit www.custodianreit.com [2] and www.custodiancapital.com [1]. ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 35205 EQS News ID: 935401 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=935401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44eae66ce326b2005a19503bbab5faed&application_id=935401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)