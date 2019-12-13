Van Lanschot Kempen to return capital of €1.50 per share on 23 December 2019

's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 13 December 2019





On 23 December 2019, Van Lanschot Kempen will return the previously announced amount of €1.50 per Class A share in issue, totalling over €60 million, to its shareholders.

Van Lanschot Kempen's shareholders approved the return of capital at an extraordinary general meeting on 9 October 2019. On 11 December 2019, the legally prescribed two-month objection period expired. No objections were made, and subsequently the payment date for the capital return has been fixed on 23 December.

Van Lanschot Kempen is able to make this capital return payment to its shareholders as a result of its strong capital position. This return of capital will take the total capital returned, in the form of both dividend payments and capital returns, to €330 million since 2016.

Van Lanschot Kempen will continue to optimise its capital base going forward, while leaving room for possible acquisitions. If possible, it will also consider paying out capital to its shareholders, subject to approval by the regulator.

The CET 1 ratio will remain well ahead of Van Lanschot Kempen's capital objective of 15-17% even after the return of capital. The capital return will be charged to the share premium reserve available for distribution and will therefore be exempt from Dutch dividend tax. Total share capital in issue will remain unchanged.



Important dates related to the capital return:

Ex-date: 19 December 2019

Record date: 20 December 2019

Payment date: 23 December 2019

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com

