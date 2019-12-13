Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat International Airlines Group (IAG) von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 550 auf 750 Pence angehoben. Nach dem Wahlergebnis in Großbritannien sei dort die politische Zukunft klarer, sodass kurzfristig das britische Pfund sowie das britische Verbraucher- und Geschäftsvertrauen gestärkt werden sollten, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Airlines reagierten auf das konjunkturelle und politische Umfeld besonders. Der Ausblick für die Fluggesellschaften im Vereinigten Königreich helle sich kurzfristig auf./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.12.2019 / 11:08 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.12.2019 / 05:59 / GMT

ISIN ES0177542018

AXC0124 2019-12-13/08:49