Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat
International Airlines Group (IAG)
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.12.2019 / 11:08 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.12.2019 / 05:59 / GMT
ISIN ES0177542018
AXC0124 2019-12-13/08:49
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
7,196
7,212
09:30
7,196
7,216
09:31
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:49
ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC hebt IAG nach britischer Wahl auf 'Buy' - Ziel 750 Pence
|Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat
International Airlines Group (IAG) von "Hold" auf
"Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 550 auf 750 Pence angehoben.
Nach dem Wahlergebnis in Großbritannien...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Do
|Do
|Do
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA
|7,200
|+9,56 %