

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Friday as a landslide election victory for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised hopes of an orderly Brexit.



With all but one of Parliament's 650 seats counted, the Conservatives were projected to win a majority 364, helping end 3-1/2 years of political instability in Britain.



Investors also prepared for the United States and China to formalize a long-awaited 'deal in principle' with reports suggesting that the terms have been agreed but the legal text has not yet been finalized.



The benchmark DAX was up 164 points, or 1.23 percent, at 13,385 after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA tumbled 3.3 percent. The chemical and consumer goods company said it expects earnings to be negatively impacted in the fiscal year 2020 because of an uncertain industrial environment and investments in marketing and advertising.



Aareal Bank climbed 2 percent after its supervisory board approved renewal of the appointment of Chief Financial Officer Marc Hess as a member of the Management Board of the company early, until 31 December 2024.



Online food delivery service Delivery Hero soared 11 percent. The company has agreed to buy about 82 percent stake in South-Korean food delivery platform Woowa Brothers Corp. in cash and stock deal.



In economic releases. Germany's wholesale price inflation fell the most in three-and-a-half years in November, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



The wholesale price index declined 2.5 percent year-on-year, which was the strongest fall since May 2016, when it decreased 2.8 percent.



