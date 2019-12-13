FiO Fixes Wine, Gaming and Fitness Industry Pain Points

TAIPEI, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative SaaS platform FiO is expected to release details on how its blockchain-onboarding service solves long-existing problems in wine provenance, online gaming and fitness tracking next week.

FiO merges the latest blockchain technology and GPG encryption with existing ledger software to create easy-to-use decentralized solutions for conventional businesses.

The company's FiO software boasts a conventional form factor and simple templates to create a painless experience for non-technical users. Only 3 simple onboarding steps are required: user registration, service selection and finally, a connection to their API.

FiO's "plug & play" technology aims to fix inherent issues that have long plagued traditional industries. For example, with counterfeit wines a multi-billion dollar problem , FiO enables a reliable and immutable traceability platform for wine products as they make their way from the vineyard to the consumer.

Through FiO's simple blockchain tool, users can create a robust decentralized ledger and shareable digital certification pertaining to a wine's appellation, winemaker, vintage year and shipping and storage. This enhanced ability to record the production, obtaining and selling of wine should foster greater trust between producers, distributors, resellers and collectors.

In recent years the fitness industry has seen a boom in wearable, biometric devices that track the end-user's fitness regime and health vitals. FiO allows fitness gyms to integrate AI-enhanced features without compromising customer privacy. Gym users can consolidate their health and fitness training data from wearables, equipment and even medical service providers in one location, import token economy items and connect with social fitness influencers and networks.

The gaming industry, currently worth $150 billion per year, is predicted to double in value by 2022, with an increasing demand for B2B game development solutions that build and manage in-game item economies.

Until now, players could only trade and sell their virtual items directly or on third-party websites, with little protection against fraud, hacking and theft.

With FiO, game developers can now facilitate the easy and secure transfer of in-game items and rewards between players through their existing wallets. This increased functionality and fungibility of gaming rewards through blockchain will likely attract new players to the industry.

FiO made it clear that its platform is highly flexible and its benefits can be applied to nearly any conventional businesses. The company, currently in its final fundraising round, welcomes interested parties to get in touch.

