AT & IT China 2020, to be held alongside CPhI & P-MEC China 2020, will showcase Intelligent Pharma High-tech solutions

SHANGHAI, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT & IT China 2020, organized by Informa Markets and China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products and co-organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., to take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre on June 22-24, 2020 together with CPhI & P-MEC China 2020, will focus on automatic production, information system layout, network security, and the new trend of safety and lean manufacturing of the pharmaceutical industry.

China's pharmaceutical industry has rapidly developed in the past decade with the gross output value increasing from RMB 667.9 billion to nearly RMB 3 trillion in 2017. In recent years, Chinese pharmaceutical industry is entering a brand-new era that focuses on quality and innovation with new policies for the implementation of generic drug consistency evaluation, acceleration of pharmaceutical product review and approval, etc.

Improvement of pharmaceutical equipment quality and stability and optimization of the pharmaceutical industry's automation and information levels has become key factors for pharmaceutical enterprises to achieve quality assurance and improve innovation abilities. As a result, to meet the digital production transformation of the fast-growing pharmaceutical industry, more and more equipment suppliers have thrown themselves into intelligent equipment upgrading.

Automatic labeling technology boosting whole-process electronic traceability system implementation

AT & IT China 2020 will bring practice solutions that can realize global traceability systems to meet the demands for establishing electronic traceability information system for pharmaceutical product. Sunflower Technology, a Chinese enterprise that has entered the traceability industry early, will show product with new technology that combines high-speed accurate labeling and QR code data acquisition. The product will help enterprises tackle the technological difficulty in vaccines' whole-process traceability to reduce labor force on the production line and increase productivity.

Intelligent sensor technology driving pharmaceutical production automation development

China's sensor technology development level continues to improve while the global sensor industry rapidly grows. Shanghai Fine Automation Co., Ltd., an excellent representative in China's sensor technology field, will display a new product exclusive to the pharmaceutical industry during AT & IT China 2020 - intelligent material/liquid level sensor. The sensor is the "SIS Impedance Spectroscopy Sensor" certified by the U.S. FDA, which has an impressive effect on sensing materials such as foamy fermentation liquid, thick extraction liquid, and can perfectly replace traditional floating ball and tuning fork switch.

AT & IT China 2020 will showcase automatic equipment, promote information systems and introduce production robots and share network security maintenance points with tens of thousands of pharmaceutical factory buyers.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.pmecchina.com/intelligent/en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044638/CPhI_P_MEC_China_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044637/CPhI_P_MEC_China_2.jpg