BWA Group PLC - Conversion of Securities

13 December 2019

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Conversion of Loan Notes and Total Voting Rights

Conversion of Loan Notes

BWA Group plc, the NEX Exchange traded investment company with interests predominantly in mining resources, announces that it has received notice to convert a further £92,106 of the unsecured convertible loan notes ("Convertible Loan Notes") issued as consideration for the acquisition by the Company of Kings of the North Corp ("KOTN") earlier in 2019.

The Convertible Loan Notes have been converted at a price of £0.005 and 18,403,200 ordinary shares of £0.005 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have therefore been allotted. Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 18 December 2019.

Following the allotment of these Ordinary Shares, Patrick Tremblay is interested in 16,403,200 Ordinary Shares, representing 6.1% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital.

The Directors of BWA are pleased to note the further support for the Company from vendors of KOTN.

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of Ordinary Shares referred to above, the Company has 271,025,871 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 271,025,871 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

