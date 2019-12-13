

Slovakia's consumer price inflation rose in November after easing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in November, after a 2.7 percent increase in October. In September, inflation was 2.9 percent.



The prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.3 percent annually in November and those of education, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 4.5 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in November, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



The core inflation climbed to 2.7 percent in November from 2.4 percent in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, the core CPI rose 0.2 percent in November, after a 0.1 percent decrease in the previous month.



