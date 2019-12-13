The global mobile communication antenna market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report
The growing demand for high-speed networks is compelling network service providers to make significant investments in LTE network infrastructure. This is resulting in the proliferation of LTE base stations to provide a larger coverage area and high-speed connectivity with low latency. Network service providers are also collaborating with other market participants and government organizations to deploy LTE base stations efficiently. The increasing deployment of LTE networks across the world is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the development of 5G networks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global Mobile Communication Antenna Market: Development of 5G Networks
Over recent years, there has been an increase in focus on the development of 5G networks across the world. Many telecom operators and telecommunication equipment manufacturers are collaborating to develop 5G technologies. For instance, in 2018, Huawei Technologies announced a partnership with Altice Portugal to deploy 5% network services in Portugal. The growing adoption of 5G networks is expected to trigger the demand for more advanced telecommunication equipment. This will have a positive impact on the need for mobile communication antennas during the forecast period.
"Focus on the development of smart cities and increasing investments in MIMO technology will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global Mobile Communication Antenna Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market report segments the global mobile communication antenna marketbyproducts (macrocells and small cells) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the large-scale penetration of smartphones in the region.
