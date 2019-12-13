

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britain's Conservatives Party retained power in the general election with a thumping majority.



Accepting it as a 'powerful new mandate' to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to deliver Brexit and repay the trust the voters put in his government.



Johnson is expected to move forward with his deal to leave the 28-member economic bloc by January 31.



In a victory speech after learning the news of his victory in London's Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the 55-year-old leader said, 'It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done - and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and to take it forward'.



'We did it, we pulled it off didn't we? We broke the deadlock, we ended the gridlock, we smashed the roadblock,' Johnson told party supporters at a rally.



With all but one results of 650 seats in the House Of Commons declared, the Tories have won 364 seats.



A comfortable majority of 78 seats is their most emphatic since the 1980s under Margaret Thatcher.



The Conservatives increased their seats by 47, with a 1.2 percent gain in the party's vote share.



Opposition Labor Party has won 203 seats.



It was the biggest upset for Labor party in recent times, losing 59 seats in the current House.



Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn announced that he would not lead the party in the next election despite winning his own seat in London's Islington North constituency.



Johnson met Queen Elizabeth to stake claim to form government.



Boris Johnson's election triumph was greeted with calls for swift ratification of the Brexit deal by EU leaders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX