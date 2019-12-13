Alert Logic Managed Detection And Response (MDR) Solution Delivers Higher Security Value, Accelerates Customer And Partner Growth

Business Momentum Supported with Addition of Two C-level Executives

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic, the leader in managed detection and response (MDR), announced today that in the twelve months since launching its comprehensive managed security solution, combining an award-winning platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence and 24/7 security experts, the company has achieved significant growth milestones that will underpin its continued global expansion while delivering the highest security value to its customers by covering more attack surface with extended endpoint protection.

In the third quarter of 2018, Alert Logic introduced an enhanced threat detection and response solution with intuitive packaged pricing designed to provide the right level of coverage for the right resources at a lower price than traditional point solutions. In 2019, Alert Logic extended its protection capabilities to include enhanced endpoint security, additional multi-cloud functionality and dark web scanning, among other capabilities aimed at protecting more of an organization's attack surface.

"IT departments are overloaded and understaffed while at the same time cybercriminals get more creative and better organized," said Bob Lyons, CEO of Alert Logic. "We continue to innovate and improve the Alert Logic Active Watch platform to stay a step ahead of the bad guys. It has been designed to deliver significant value and flex to meet the needs of our most dynamic customers. Over the last year we have seen incredible traction with our customers and partners and recognition from industry analysts."

In 2019, Alert Logic added more than 100 unique new partners to the Partner Connect Program it introduced at the end of 2018. The Partner Connect Program empowers Alert Logic partners to offer market-leading security solutions that enhance their existing offerings across any IT environment; cloud, on-premises or hybrid.

"Security leaders struggle to balance their urgent, complex security needs with their limited budgets and staffing shortages," said Annalea Ilg, Chief Information Security Officer at Involta. "Partnering with Alert Logic has enabled us to confidently assure our customers of their security posture. With Alert Logic, we have more than just a great technology partner but an expansive team of security experts that would be impossible to replicate and a partner that teams with us to attract new business and deliver a great experience for our customers."

To support this growth, Alert Logic has named two new Austin-based leaders to strengthen its executive team. Amanda Nevins has joined as Chief Financial Officer and Bryan Urioste was named Chief Marketing Officer. Both are based in Austin and have been long standing members of the Austin technology community.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Alert Logic during a time where our security value is unparalleled, our customers and partners are thriving, and our business is experiencing significant growth," said Bryan Urioste, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Alert Logic. "Austin is rich with tech talent and has a spirit of innovation that is a natural fit for our mission. We will continue our expansion across all our global locations strengthening our ability to help businesses achieve peace of mind in the escalating battle against cyber threats."

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic seamlessly connects an award-winning security platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and expert defenders - to provide the best security and peace of mind for businesses 24/7, regardless of their size or technology environment. More than 4,000 organizations rely on Alert Logic to ensure the right level of security and compliance coverage at a lower total cost than point solutions, SIEM tools, or traditional security outsourcing vendors. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, London, Cardiff, Wales and Cali, Colombia.

