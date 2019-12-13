

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple, Inc. launched the 'Ultimate Rivals' sports game from Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. on Apple Arcade across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac.



'Ultimate Rivals: The Rink' is the first title in the franchise being launched today, and will be followed by an NBA licensed basketball game, 'Ultimate Rivals: The Court' in spring 2020.



Bit Fry is a new sports game franchise that brings together athletes across hockey, basketball, football, baseball and soccer into a single officially licensed video game, a first in sports and gaming.



In 'Ultimate Rivals: The Rink,' the gamer can pitch four of their favorite athletes against each other to compete in exciting two-on-two hockey matches. They can choose the player combination from a list of more than 50 licensed superstar athletes from different sports. They include players from the NHL, NBA, NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB, WNBA and the US Women's National Soccer Team Players Association (USWNTPA) as well as retired legends such as Wayne Gretzky.



The arcade action comes with smooth, 60-frames-per-second graphics, tight controls, leading-edge visuals and sound design. Players can enjoy online multiplayer matches or single player against AI opponents using touch controls or Bluetooth-connected console controllers.



They can choose different combinations of heroes from the likes of Justin Turner (MLB), Alex Ovechkin (NHL), Wayne Gretzky (NHL), Alex Morgan (USWNT), Jose Altuve (MLB), De'Aaron Fox (NBA) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (WNBA) to play the hockey game. The game also has an ice hockey option.



The technology giant launched Apple Arcade, the new $4.99 per month game subscription service, for mobile, desktop and the living room in more than 150 countries in mid-September. This is claimed to be the world's first game subscription service.



The service offers unlimited access to a selection of over 100 new and exclusive games, including original releases from renowned creators such as Hironobu Sakaguchi, Ken Wong, Will Wright and dozens more. A single subscription gives unlimited access for up to six family members.



The games from action and adventure games to party and puzzle games include 'Ballistic Baseball' from Gameloft, 'ChuChu Rocket! Universe' from Sega, 'Exit the Gungeon' from Devolver, 'Overland' from Finji, 'PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE' from Bandai Namco, and 'Projection: First Light' from Blowfish.



