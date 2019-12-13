Request a FREE demo to gain in-depth insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent engagement the throws light on how smart sensor technology and sensor data analytics helped a UK-based industrial and manufacturing client to reduce maintenance costs and delay-causing failures.

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes through innovative analytics solutions.

The growing popularity of embedded sensor technology and a rise in the use of sensors in day-to-day gadgets have sparked a huge debate around the use of sensors in the industrial and manufacturing sector. This is mainly because the use of embedded sensors often leads to the generation of large volumes of unstructured data sets, leading to a rise in computational issues that pose a major threat in terms of process efficiency and accuracy. Having adopted an automated solution based on MEMS technology to replace the manual processes, the client, in this case, faced major challenges in analyzing datasets. This is when they approached Quantzig to leverage its sensor data analytics capability to detect critical wear and tear issues and reasons for machine failures.

Key Questions Answered

1. Can sensor data analytics help improve business efficiency?

2. How does sensor data analytics help correlate data obtained from multiple sensors?

3. Why is sensor data analytics crucial in the industrial and manufacturing sector?

According to Quantzig's sensor data analytics experts, "With the number of sensor-embedded intelligent devices increasing exponentially, enterprises struggle to effectively manage voluminous sensor data which demands solutions powered by advanced analytics in conjunction with AI."

How Sensor Data Analytics Solutions Helped the Manufacturing Firm

1: Improved decision-making with cross-functional insights

2: Enhanced process efficiency and reduced manufacturing costs by 18%

3: Identified factors leading to machine failures and minimized downtime

As scalability challenges of sensor data have skyrocketed due to the proliferation of embedded sensors and mobile devices, it becomes crucial for businesses to bring it under control using cognitive technologies to collect, analyze and visualize real-time and historical machine data. Our sensor data analytics solutions integrate technology and data modeling to help businesses improve operations, perform predictive maintenance, and better manage the uptime and availability of industrial assets.

