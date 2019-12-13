

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Largely reflecting a rebound in fuel prices, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. import prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of November.



The report said import prices rose by 0.2 percent in November after falling by 0.5 percent in October. The rebound in prices matched economist estimates.



The Labor Department said export prices also edged up by 0.2 percent in November after slipping by 0.1 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected export prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.



