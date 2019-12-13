Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-12-13 15:00 CET -- The semi-annual review of OMX Baltic Benchmark index constituents has been completed. The new composition will become effective with the market open on Thursday, January 2, 2020. As a result of the current review, Nordecon AS (NCN1T) will be added to the index and Klaipedos Nafta (KNF1L) and Pro Kapital Grupp AS (PKG1T) will be removed from the index. OMX Baltic Benchmark constituents after the review effective as of January 2, 2020: Grigeo Nordecon Silvano Fashion Group Apranga Novaturas Tallink Grupp LHV Group Olainfarm Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AUGA group Pieno Zvaigzdes Tallinna Sadam Harju Elekter PRFoods Tallinna Vesi Linas Agro Group SAF Tehnika Telia Lietuva Merko Ehitus Siauliu Bankas Vilkyskiu Pienine For more information regarding this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Services Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at indexservices@nasdaq.com or Justinas Juknys +370 5 253 1417, justinas.juknys@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.