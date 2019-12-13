OrgHarvest, Inc. to Increase the Minimum Investment into its Current Offering

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2019 / OrgHarvest, Inc., "OrgHarvest" or the "Company" (OTC PINK:ORGH), the first U.S.-based cannabis cultivation company to achieve a Regulation A+ qualification, announced today, that in light of the Company entering into a binding agreement to sell controlling interest of OrgHarvest in a considerably sized acquisition, management has determined it prudent to increase the minimum accepted investment of their Reg. A+ Offering, from $1,000 to $5,000.

Management reiterated, that as recently announced, with the Company's controlling shareholders selling their interest in OrgHarvest, so too goes the remaining shares available in the Tier 1 ($20M) Reg A+ offering. This is partly the reason for the suggested increase of the Company's investment minimum. Thus, on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at approximately 12:00 a.m. (est), the Company will adjust the minimum investment for its Reg. A+ Offering from $1,000 to $5,000, and up until the time the acquisition is complete, the Company's offering will continue to be listed with TruCrowd Services, LLC - who is currently marketing the OrgHarvest Reg. A+ Offering on the cannabis focused securities crowdfunding portal, Fundanna.

Frank Celecia, CEO of OrgHarvest, stated, "Once again, we believe that should regulation around cannabis and hemp continue to loosen, as we have just seen with the MORE Act (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act), the value proposition of this transaction could be a real win for OrgHarvest and its shareholders. It's important for us to maintain the integrity of our new relationship with a view to minimize dilution where possible. This of course, while still leveraging the JOBS Act [Title IV]; giving as many people as possible, the opportunity to invest in an emerging U.S.-based cannabis cultivation company."

To learn more about OrgHarvest's offering, please visit: https://www.fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/OrgHarvest .

Website: http://www.orgharvest.us/

OrgHarvest video: https://youtu.be/O6tBHMfjBEs

3D greenhouse: https://youtu.be/KjHaueQ5Ufc

JOBS Act (Title IV) Regulation A+ Offering: https://www.fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/OrgHarvest

About OrgHarvest, Inc.

OrgHarvest's competitive advantages include risk diversification through the approach of growing cannabis using a high-tech, custom-made, Dutch glasshouse manufactured in the Netherlands, which offers a unique combination of advantages unmatched by OrgHarvest's competitors. Compared to other cannabis operations, the Company differentiates itself by offering a facility that can provide better quality flowers, pest-free growing conditions, and a stronger focus on developing strains and new products using exclusive patented technology.

