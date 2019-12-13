SThree (STHR) SThree: Blocklisting Announcement 13-Dec-2019 / 13:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 December 2019 SThree plc -------------------- Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange Plc for a total of 1,530,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each ("shares") to be admitted to the Official List. The shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the exercise of share awards pursuant to the following scheme: Scheme(s) Shares SThree plc All Employee Save as you Earn Scheme 780,000 SThree plc Minority Interests scheme 750,000 Admission of the shares is expected on 17 December 2019. These shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares. Shaun Zulafqar Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 758 7325 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 35298 EQS News ID: 935843 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2019 08:45 ET (13:45 GMT)