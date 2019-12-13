Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2019 / 14:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/12/2019) of GBP58.05m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12/12/2019) of GBP42.39m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 12/12/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 203.30p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 199.53p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 194.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (4.33%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.05p 14500000 ZDP share price 108.50p Premium to NAV 0.42% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 12/12/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 35299 EQS News ID: 935879 End of Announcement EQS News Service

