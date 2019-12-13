Maplewood Country Day Camp Holds 16th Annual Adopt-A-Family Winter Community Service Project

Maplewood's Adopt-A-Family program sponsors families in need during the holiday season

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2019 / Maplewood Country Day Camp & Enrichment Center was proud to hold its 16th annual Adopt-A-Family Winter Community Service Project to provide gifts for a family in need during the holiday season. The 2019 Adopt-A-Family program concluded on December 6th.

Maplewood Day Camp & Enrichment Center in South Easton, Massachusetts, has been family-owned and operated year-round since 1965. Maplewood is a community that encourages friendship, leadership, responsibility, and teamwork.

Through the Adopt-A-Family program, a family in need supplies a wish list. People in the community will then collect the items on the wish list and donate them. These items may include common household items, toiletries, winter clothing, toys, and more.

"Maplewood has a strong commitment to give back to the communities that surround us," says Lee Pinstein, co-director of Maplewood Day Camp & Enrichment Center.

"Throughout our 56-year history, we have forged strong relationships with many charitable organizations."

In addition to the Adopt-A-Family program, for every 2020 camp enrolment received from January 1, 2020, through February 15, 2020, Maplewood will contribute $50 to the School on Wheels nonprofit organization and local food pantries.

Maplewood also works closely with the DJ Dream Fund, which is a local scholarship program; supports local sports teams in the community; and is involved with community enrichment programs that support the arts, theater, museums, and schools.

About Maplewood Day Camp & Enrichment Center

Maplewood's after school programs help children build confidence, boost academic performance, and promote physical well being, all while providing a safe and structured environment. The program includes transportation from Easton Public Schools, 30 acres of indoor and outdoor activities, academic assistance, and tutoring and convenient hours for families - until 6:30 p.m.

Maplewood also offers weekly programing for children ages 6 and younger, including bouncing in Maplewood's moonwalk, playing in the gym, participating in gymnastics, and visiting the play structures at the Village.

Families from all over the area have consistently recommended Maplewood Country Day Camp & Enrichment Center for instilling confidence in their children, providing them with positive enrichment activities and an unmatched quality of care.

