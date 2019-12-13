The global urethral dilator market is poised to grow by USD 81.34 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 110-page research report with TOC on "Urethral Dilator Market Analysis Report by Product (Hydraulic urethral dilators and Others), by End User (Hospitals, ASCs, and Others), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of urethral stricture disease. In addition, the rising adoption of minimally invasive treatments is anticipated to further boost the growth of the urethral dilator market.

The increasing incidence of urethral stricture disease will be one of the major drivers in the global urethral dilator market. Urethral stricture is a common disease in which the urethral opening becomes narrow due to injuries, scars, or genetic disorders. These strictures can initially be treated with urethral dilation. Urethral stricture treatment is also driven by the growing number of treatments for kidney stones, prostate cancer, and obesity where urethral dilators are required. Furthermore, easy insertion and removal of stents and catheters using dilators, without major surgeries, is also driving urethral stricture treatment. These factors will boost the global urethral dilator market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Urethral Dilator Market Companies:

BD

BD operates the businesses under various segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers a wide range of urethral dilators. Some of the products offered by the company are Heyman Follower, Woven Filiform, Woven Phillips Follower, Heyman Filiform Catheter, Metal sounds, and Walther dilator.

Cook

One of the key offerings of Cook in the urethral dilator market include AQ Long Taper Urethral Dilator, which is used for initial urethral dilation. The long taper and hydrophilic coating ease introduction through tortuous or strictured areas. The other offerings of the company include Integral Filiform Urethral Dilator, Malleable Tip Filiform, Philips Follower, S~Curve Urethral Dilator Set, Tunner Pediatric Urethral Dilator Set, and Urethral Dilation Access Set.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc. offers Double-Ended Hank Uterine Dilators. This probe-style dilator is double-ended, with rounded and slightly angular ends. Such dilators are generally used for procedures where gradual dilation of the cervix is necessary. The other products offered by the company are Pratt Uterine Dilators and Urethral Sounds.

MEDpro Medical

MEDpro Medical's key offerings include the Urethral Dilator, which is a one-time use dilator, made of PeBax material. The company also provides the Urethral Filliform Dilator; and the Urethral Dilator Set, which are also one-time use dilators made of PeBax material.

Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex Incorporated operates the businesses under segments: vascular North America, interventional North America, anesthesia North America, surgical North America, other businesses, and OEM. The company also operates the business in EMEA and Asia. The key offerings of Teleflex Incorporated in the urethral dilator market include Urethral and Ureteral Dilation. These 2-way hydraulic dilators are used for routine dilation of either the urethra or the ureter.

Urethral Dilator Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Hydraulic urethral dilators

Others

Urethral Dilator Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

