Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2019 / 17:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 252.6564 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 953590 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 35311 EQS News ID: 935999 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2019 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)