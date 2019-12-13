Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2019 / 17:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 133.6424 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11268275 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 35317 EQS News ID: 936011 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2019 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)