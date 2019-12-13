Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2019 / 17:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.046 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12309728 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 35326 EQS News ID: 936029 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 13, 2019 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)