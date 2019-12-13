Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVL LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2019 / 17:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 131.0966 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 160268 CODE: SGVL LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVL LN Sequence No.: 35368 EQS News ID: 936113 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2019 11:16 ET (16:16 GMT)