Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2019 / 17:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.8121 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2016000 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 35386 EQS News ID: 936149 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2019 11:17 ET (16:17 GMT)