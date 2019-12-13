Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2019 / 17:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1531.4543 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39482771 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 35439 EQS News ID: 936255 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2019 11:19 ET (16:19 GMT)