Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2019 / 17:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.6043 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7069369 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 35441 EQS News ID: 936259 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2019 11:19 ET (16:19 GMT)