Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2019 / 17:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.8426 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1499753 CODE: KRW LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRW LN Sequence No.: 35470 EQS News ID: 936319 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2019 11:20 ET (16:20 GMT)