Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2019 / 17:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 135.4969 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8676162 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN Sequence No.: 35366 EQS News ID: 936109 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2019 11:27 ET (16:27 GMT)