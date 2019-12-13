Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAU LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2019 / 17:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.0574 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 510293 CODE: LCAU LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAU LN Sequence No.: 35345 EQS News ID: 936067 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2019 11:28 ET (16:28 GMT)