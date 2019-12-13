Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Dec-2019 / 17:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.3915 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18223567 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 35328 EQS News ID: 936033 End of Announcement EQS News Service

