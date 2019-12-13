SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on performing PESTLE analysis for an oil and gas company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191213005232/en/

Project background

The company wanted to develop an effective mechanism to determine the risks and opportunities associated with the market. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to determine how the current/pending regulations would impact their business models and how sensitive their business is to changes in tax policies.

The company wanted to determine how the current/pending regulations would impact their business models and how sensitive their business is to changes in tax policies. Objective 2: They also wanted to analyze the impact of developing technologies in their potential consumer base.

They also wanted to analyze the in their potential consumer base. Interested in gaining detailed insights? Request a free demo and know how we can help you identify risks and provide access to over 1000+ procurement reports.

"The recent increase in the adoption of renewable energy sources and the rise in governmental and pro-eco legislation pressure has compelled companies in the oil and gas industry to differentiate themselves from the competition and build a competitive advantage," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a leading supplier in the oil and gas industry - gained vital insights to make smart and prudent business decisions. The solution offered helped them to:

Ensure cost-effective production levels.

Understand when major shifts in technology are likely to occur.

Are you looking for solutions to devise effective business strategies for your organizations? Request a free proposal to access our tailor-made solutions today!

Outcome: The comprehensive PESTLE analysis performed by the experts identified external factors that presented data on opportunities or threats based on the macro-environment of the market. The team analyzed political, economic, sociocultural, technological, legal, and ecological factors to help the client plan a way to scale its growth and spot better business opportunities. The solution offered also enabled the client to make use of profitable opportunities and anticipate all the future difficulties.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a leading company in the oil and gas industry to perform PESTLE analysis, read the complete case study here!

You may also like:

Global Oil and Gas Storage Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Making Smart and Prudent Business Decisions with the Help of a PESTLE Analysis Template A Case Study on the Green Car Manufacturing Segment

Trends Influencing Procurement in the Automotive Industry

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To gain more information, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191213005232/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us