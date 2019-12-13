The "Slovakia Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses Slovakia's fixed-line and wireless broadband markets, providing an overview of major players, as well as statistics and market analyses and broadband subscriber forecasts.

Slovakia's broadband market has shown steady growth in recent years, with effective competition between the DSL, cable and fibre platforms. DSL remains the principal technology though by early 2020 it is expected to be eclipsed by the fast-developing fibre sector, which has been supported by sympathetic regulatory measures and considerable investment among operators.

The cable sector is a distant third in terms of subscribers, though cable is particularly strong in urban areas. The main telco UPC Slovakia has gained customers steadily in recent years on the back of its widely available 500Mb/s service offering. In mid-2019 the company launched a 1Gb/s service in three cities, initially available to some 200,000 premises.

There are also wireless broadband options from the mobile network operators, as also LTE-based fixed-wireless services from Orange Slovakia and Slovak Telekom aimed at providing broadband to areas lacking DSL.

Increased internet usage supports Slovakia's internet society, which has received substantial EU funding aimed at developing and improving access to e-government and other online services.

Key Developments:

Regulator concludes 3.6-3.8GHz auction

Slovanet secures spectrum in the 10GHz band for wireless broadband, aims to sell 3.5GHz concessions to Orange Slovakia

Orange Slovakia increases FttP footprint to over one million premises

UPC Slovakia launches 1Gb/s cable broadband service based on DOCSIS3.1

Municipal FttP developments showing further growth

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 Legislation

1.3 Government support

1.4 Broadband statistics

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

3.1 VDSL

4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

5 Other fixed broadband services

5.1 Wireless broadband

6 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Slovak Telekom

Orange Slovakia

UPC Slovakia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qr3l9b

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191213005387/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900