Award-winning: Bosch receives the Best of Innovation award twice for its 3D vehicle display and one other product.

Out of this world: Bosch AI system analyzes instruments on board the ISS.

Suitable for everyday use: Bosch technology revolutionizes the design of data glasses.

At CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Central Hall, booth #12401 from January 7 to 10, 2020, Bosch is presenting connected products for mobility and the home. Among the highlights at the trade fair are solutions that either make use of artificial intelligence (AI) or that were developed or manufactured with its help. The international supplier of technology and services wants to make AI safe, robust, and explainable, whether in manufacturing, smart homes, or automated driving.

CES 2020 Innovation Awards: award-winning Bosch solutions

In the run-up to CES 2020, Bosch twice received the highest score in the Innovation Awards and was also a three-time Honoree. The CES Innovation Awards are an annual program run by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) covering 28 categories, and serve as an indicator of future trends. In addition to the 3D display for cars, a world first from the Car Multimedia division also received the coveted Best of Innovation award. Details will be provided when the show starts. Both innovations were also designated Honorees in one additional category. The third Honoree will also be announced at the start of the show. It concerns a Bosch solution from the healthcare sphere.

3D display bringing the third dimension to the cockpit:The new Bosch 3D display uses passive 3D technology to generate a realistic three-dimensional effect for images and warning signals. This allows visual information to be grasped faster than when displayed on conventional screens, reducing driver distraction. Furthermore, this display system with spatial depth works completely without additional features such as eye tracking or 3D glasses.

A Bosch must-see

SoundSee intelligent ears for the ISS (AI inside): Barely bigger than a lunch box, Bosch's SoundSee is packed with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI). SoundSee is already in orbit and will soon be deployed onboard on the International Space Station (ISS.) Riding on NASA's flying autonomous Astrobee robot, the SoundSee uses integrated microphones to capture ambient noise in space and then analyze the audio using AI-driven analytics. By using artificial intelligence, SoundSee can analyze audio data to spot potential anomalies and give an indication of when maintenance work is needed. In early 2020, audio data captured by SoundSee will be delivered to a NASA-spec'd ground control facility built into the Bosch Research Center in Pittsburgh, PA. SoundSee was developed together with Astrobotic as part of a NASA research collaboration.

Light Drive smart glasses keeping information always in view: Bosch Sensortec is presenting Light Drive smart glasses the world's first solution for making a normal pair of glasses smart. The integrated projection system consists of MEMS mirrors, optical elements, sensors, and an intelligent software connection. Light Drive smart glasses are more than one-third thinner than previous solutions on the market and weigh less than ten grams. The crystal-clear images they project into the wearer's field of vision, which are clearly discernible even in direct sunlight, range from navigation information and text messages to calendar entries and operating instructions depending on the information they receive from a smartphone or smartwatch.

Interior monitoring safety, comfort, and convenience for all occupants (AI inside): Based on eyelid movements, direction of gaze, and sitting position, this Bosch vehicle interior monitoring system detects when the driver is drowsy or looks at a smartphone and alerts the driver to critical situations. It also monitors the vehicle interior to determine how many occupants are present and where they are seated. This makes it possible to optimize the operation of safety systems such as the airbags in an emergency. What's more, the system increases occupants' comfort and convenience. For instance, it automatically activates stored personal settings such as seat position. In the future, when vehicles are in partially automated driving mode for sections of the journey such as on the freeway, the driver monitoring system will become an indispensable partner: the camera will ensure that the driver can safely take the wheel again at any time.

Bosch IoT Shuttle the future of mobility: In the future, mobility service providers (MSPs) will increasingly use shuttles to offer customized on-demand mobility whether for road freight or passenger transport. At CES, Bosch is using its IoT Shuttle technology showpiece to present the solutions that the company offers automakers and MSPs for the electrification, automation, connectivity, and personalization of shuttles. Its offering goes beyond components to include seamlessly connected mobility services that give users flexibility in how they operate, manage, recharge, and maintain their fleet vehicles, as well as making each journey safe.

Mobility of the future: selection of solutions and services

Intelligent front camera: understanding what it sees with computer vision and AI (AI inside): This camera detects objects, categorizes them into classes such as vehicles, pedestrians, or bicycles, and measures their movement. The camera is also capable of interpreting what it sees to distinguish between the lane and the grass shoulder or roadside structures even in the absence of road markings. In congested urban traffic, the camera can also recognize and classify partially obscured or crossing vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists quickly and reliably. This allows the vehicle to trigger a warning or emergency braking. This camera intelligence is based on Bosch know-how and integrated into a chip, known as V3H, made by the Japanese company Renesas. It can also improve legacy driver assistance systems and extend their application range. For instance, it could enhance automatic emergency braking systems to prevent vehicles hitting various types of animals.

Radar sensors surround sensors for complex driving situations: The latest generation of Bosch radar sensors are even better at capturing the vehicle's surroundings including in bad weather or poor light conditions. Their greater detection range, wide aperture, and high angular resolution mean automatic emergency braking systems can react more reliably.

Automated valet parking fully automated valet parking serviceThis joint development by Bosch and Daimler is the first SAE Level 4 system to be officially approved for everyday use in Germany. The sensors for the parking garage infrastructure and the communications technology come from Bosch. By the end of 2021, it is expected that a dozen other parking garages will be equipped with automated valet parking. Bosch is working on this together with parking garage operators and developers of major real-estate projects.

Vehicle computer next-generation electronics architecture: One key to the future of connected, automated, and electrified mobility is vehicles' electronics architecture. Not only will new, high-performance vehicle control units make vehicles considerably more powerful in the future, but by reducing the number of ECUs, they will also reduce vehicle weight and complexity in the interactions between components and systems. Bosch vehicle computers will increase computing power by a factor of 1,000 by the start of the next decade. The company is already creating these kinds of computers for automated driving, the powertrain, and the integration of infotainment systems and driver assistance functions.

Perfectly keyless the smartphone as car key: In the future, Perfectly keyless will use not only Bluetooth for communication between the vehicle and a smartphone, but also ultra-wideband (UWB), a new communications technology that is already available in some smartphones. UWB lets smartphones be localized to within a few centimeters. It also makes communication with the vehicle particularly secure. Bosch is currently working with partners to standardize data transmission between smartphones and vehicles. At CES, Bosch is presenting a demonstration vehicle in which Perfectly keyless makes use of UWB for the first time.

Fuel-cell system electromobility for the long haul: Mobile fuel cells offer long ranges, short refueling times, and with hydrogen produced using renewable energy emissions-free operation of electric vehicles. Bosch is currently commercializing a fuel-cell stack together with the Swedish company Powercell. In addition to the stack, which converts hydrogen into electrical energy, Bosch is developing all the essential system components to a production-ready stage.

Rolling chassis electromobility platform: Electrical powertrains, steering systems, brakes Bosch has all the building blocks of electromobility in its portfolio. As part of a development partnership with the chassis and automotive technology expert Benteler, the company is demonstrating how all Bosch products for electric vehicles can be integrated with one another. The rolling chassis showpiece is, among other things, helping Bosch to strategically refine products to meet such requirements.

E-axle SiC technology for high-performance electric vehicles:Bosch is presenting its new Performance e-axle, which incorporates new technological solutions to further increase the efficiency and power density of electrical powertrains. The new drive unit features improved system efficiency of up to 96 percent, which extends vehicle range by up to 6 percent in the WLTP test cycle. And at 3 kilowatts of power per kilogram, the power density is 50 percent higher than in the previous e-axle. These improvements are due to the pioneering use of silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors in the power electronics as well as a space-saving arrangement of the electric motor, power electronics, and transmission.

Connected biking solutions that deliver a cycling experience 2.0: The Kiox on-board computer keeps training data such as speed, pulse, and the rider's own performance in view throughout the ride. Once the ride is over, users can evaluate the data in the eBike Connect smartphone app or in the online portal. Kiox also boasts a new premium function called Lock, which provides digital protection against theft. Meanwhile, the new SmartphoneHub lets e-bikers enjoy all-around connectivity when riding thanks to the COBI.Bike app, which offers a wide range of functions from navigation and fitness tracking to connections with third-party services and apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit, and komoot.

Intelligent assistants: safety and comfort on the road and at home

Home Connect an expanded platform for everyone: Bosch is expanding the scope of its services for the residential internet of things (IoT). Home Connect, the open IoT platform for all things relating to household appliances from Bosch and other brands, on which some 40 partners are already collaborating, is extending from the kitchen to the rest of the home. Starting in mid-2020, Home Connect will also offer control of connected devices such as lighting, heating, security, entertainment across different manufacturers. The number of partner companies is set to more than double, making life at home even more comfortable, convenient, and efficient.

Application Store everything under one roof: IoT connectivity has a key role to play, especially when it comes to security technology. Now the Bosch subsidiary Security and Safety Things has developed its own IT platform in an effort to make coordinating devices, software, and data for video and security applications in commercial buildings as effective as possible. Thanks to this platform, it takes no time at all to test the compatibility of an app with its intended application or to implement systems. Sample applications in the area of connected living and mobility will be on display at CES.

Spexor a feeling of safety anytime, anywhere: This compact mobile alarm device can be placed wherever safety is paramount. Whether at home, in the car, in the motorhome, or in the shed Spexor will keep reliable watch and immediately report any break-ins. The device is fitted with noise, motion, and air-pressure sensors, as well as GPS. If the device detects an intruder, it sends a warning to the user's smartphone via Wi-Fi or the low power wide area (LPWA) IoT wireless technology standard.

Mobility Solutions is the largest Bosch Group business sector. In 2018, its sales came to 47.6 billion euros, or 61 percent of total group sales. This makes the Bosch Group one of the leading automotive suppliers. The Mobility Solutions business sector pursues a vision of mobility that is accident-free, emissions-free, and fascinating, and combines the group's expertise in the domains of personalization, automation, electrification, and connectivity. For its customers, the outcome is integrated mobility solutions. The business sector's main areas of activity are injection technology and powertrain peripherals for internal-combustion engines, diverse solutions for powertrain electrification, vehicle safety systems, driver-assistance and automated functions, technology for user-friendly infotainment as well as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, repair-shop concepts, and technology and services for the automotive aftermarket. Bosch is synonymous with important automotive innovations, such as electronic engine management, the ESP anti-skid system, and common-rail diesel technology.

