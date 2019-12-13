The carrier aggregation solutions market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 21% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Mobile data traffic is experiencing an exponential growth, which is mainly driven by data-capable devices and high bandwidth applications. Smartphones are expected to account for 33% of total IP traffic in 2021, an increase from 13% in 2016. Moreover, mobile data traffic is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46% between 2016-2021, reaching 48.3 EB per month by 2021. As a result of these factors, bandwidth demand will begin to exceed supply from macro networks. This may result in poor service quality. To overcome this challenge, carrier aggregation solutions are being deployed in base stations or cell towers, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the growth of smart cities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market: Growth of Smart Cities

With the concept of smart city gaining immense popularity across the world, several countries are focusing on making their cities smarter. A smart city is an urban development plan in which the infrastructure of a city is equipped with various information and communication technologies which includes smart grid technologies, carrier aggregation, number of Wi-Fi points, and the use of IT to improve traffic. The need for communication technology for the efficient transfer of data from such systems will increase significantly, which, in turn, will trigger the demand for carrier aggregation solutions.

"Other factors such as the increased investment towards 5G in urban areas, and LTE-A in rural areas will have a significant impact on the growth of the carrier aggregation solutions market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the carrier aggregation solutions market by deployment (picocell, metrocell, microcell, and femtocell) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA, respectively. The APAC region will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period with the highest incremental growth, driven by the increasing adoption of 4G and the rising focus on deploying 5G.

