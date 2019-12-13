The "Germany Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report introduces the key aspects of the German telecom market, providing data on the country's fixed network infrastructure as well as key regulatory developments including the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, and carrier preselection. It also profiles the major operators and details the development of Next Generation Networks and issues relating to NGN access.

Germany has one of Europe's largest telecom markets, as befits a country with a population approaching 83 million. Penetration in the broadband and mobile sectors is about average for the region. Both the fixed network and broadband markets are dominated by Telekom Deutschland, though other notable players include freenet, Vodafone Germany and Telefnica Germany. These altnets have gained market share as the incumbent continues to struggle against regulated network access conditions and market competition, both of which have led to declining revenue during the last few years though revenue growth was evident in 2019.

Key Developments:

Regulator approves four-year termination rates to 2023

Hamburg develops smart city concept

Regulator approves new LLU access charges

Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2018, VATM market data updates for 2019, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Regional European Market Comparison

2.1 Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier

2.2 TMI versus GDP

2.3 Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

2.4 Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

3 Telecommunications market

3.1 Recent developments

3.2 Historical overview

4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Historical overview

4.2 Regulatory authority

4.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

4.4 Interconnect

4.5 Access

4.6 Number Portability (NP)

4.7 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Market overview

5.2 Telekom Deutschland (Telekom)

5.3 Vodafone Germany

5.4 Freenet

5.5 Tele2

5.6 Telefnica Germany

6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 National telecom network

6.2 International infrastructure

6.3 Smart infrastructure

7 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Telekom Deutschland

Freenet

BT Global Services

Tele2 Germany

Telefnica Germany

