

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly lower on Friday even as the other major markets in Europe closed on a firm note after U.S. and China agreed on text of a phase one trade deal.



A lack of positive triggers from the domestic front and a bit of profit taking weighed on stocks in the Swiss market.



The benchmark SMI ended down 22.09 points, or 0.21%, at 10,429.27, slightly off the day's low, after having advanced to a high of 10,507.95 a little before noon.



On Thursday, the SMI ended up 46.05 points, or 0.44%, at 10,451.36, extending gains from a session earlier.



Geberit, Swiss Life Holding, Givaudan, Swiss Re, Roche Holding and SGS shed 0.5 to 1%.



Credit Suisse edged down by about 0.3%. According to reports, Credit Suisse and Citigroup have dropped out of the U.S. initial public offering of Chinese shared workspace provider Ucommune, baulking at its desired valuation.



UBS Group shares gained nearly 0.7%. Sika ended up 0.65%, while Adecco and LafargeHolcim both ended higher by about 0.55%.



Among the stocks in the midcap section, Flughafen Zurich declined 2.5%. The company said it has agreed to buy 36 properties around the airport from Priora Suisse, including hangers and catering buildings, for an undisclosed sum.



PSP Swiss Property ended lower by 2.29%. Dufry and Swiss Prime Site declined 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively.



On the other hand, Temenos Group advanced 3.5% and VAT Group ended up 3%. AMS gained 2%, rebounding from recent losses. Bucher Industries, Logitech International, Julius Baer and Barry Callebaut gained 1.2 to 1.7%.



