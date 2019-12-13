Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that it has reached an agreement with holders of the secured debenture issued in December 2017 to extend the maturity date of the debenture by an additional 12 months. The debenture, which was issued for an original amount of $12M and had a remaining balance outstanding of $3.5M at the time of the extension agreement, will now mature on December 16, 2020 instead of December 16, 2019.

The warrants accompanying the debenture, which allow holders to surrender the debenture at any time prior to maturity to acquire common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share and that are set to expire on December 16, 2019, will be replaced by new warrants with the same attributes, except that they will expire on December 16, 2020 to coincide with the new maturity date of the debenture. For each $0.05 warrant that is tied to the debenture, debenture holders will also receive an additional warrant that will allow them to acquire common shares of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share at any time for a period of 24 months from their date of issuance.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

