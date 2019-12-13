Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2019) - FirstShot Fund Inc. ("FirstShot") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jamie Lippay as its CEO effective December 1, 2019. Mr. Lippay is a passionate entrepreneur who built a highly successful enterprise SFA software and consulting business focused on the US Alcoholic Beverage distribution industry. His company was listed on Profit Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in Canada many times and received the Microsoft Blue Sky Innovation award for ground-breaking software. Jamie graduated 1st in his class from the University of Toronto Commerce program, received an MBA from the prestigious Schulich School of Business at York University, holds a CPA designation and has completed the requirements of the Canadian Securities Course. This financial education, coupled with over 25 years of field consulting and business ownership, has given him a firm understanding of how to grow a successful and highly profitable business.

Jamie is responsible for FirstShot's continued growth and efficient use of capital within the portfolio of companies controlled by it and ensuring that each subsidiary is well run and operating at peak capacity.

ABOUT FIRSTSHOT: FirstShot is a reporting issuer whose business model is to develop a specialty market of unique concepts for real estate. The Company has a sound and driven management team with experience in all facets of real estate who will be conducting due diligence and considering acquisitions of distressed and vacant mall properties in Canada and the U.S. to be repurposed for destination sites where goods and services are not generally available on the internet or in conventional shopping centres.

