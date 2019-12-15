LONDON, December 15 (WNM/Reuters/Kirstin Ridley/Simon Jessop) - Tens of trillions of global investment dollars are pouring into companies touting robust environmental, social and governance credentials. Now short-sellers spy an opportunity. Such hedge funds, often cast as villains of the piece because they bet against share prices, scent a profit from company valuations they believe are unduly inflated by ESG promises or which they say ignore risks that threaten to undermine the company's prospects. ...

