Sanochemia: The Management Board of Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG will file an application for insolvency proceedings at the Vienna Commercial Court due to imminent insolvency. Due to the restriction of the GMP certificate as well as extensive economic burdens resulting from the past of the company, a liquidity gap has arisen in the company. This can not be covered by the cash flows from current operations, which has developed positively in recent months. The inclusion of external new investors has also proved impracticable in the current situation of the company. The Management Board has taken several steps to improve operations during the year, including significant cost-cutting programs and a capital increase by the core shareholder earlier this year. Despite these measures, as well ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...