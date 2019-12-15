Atrium Real Estate: Atrium European Real Estate, a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that, its board of directors has taken the decision to reinstate the Q3 and Q4 2019 dividends. The Q3 and Q4 2019 dividends of EURcents 6.75 per share each which will be paid as a capital repayment in a single distribution of EURcents 13.5 on 30th December 2019 to shareholders on the register at 23rd December 2019 with an ex date of 20th December 2019. Atrium also announced that the Board and management team have been undertaking a strategic review to identify further growth opportunities to deliver strong, long term sustainable income returns for all the Company's shareholders. The strategic review is focused on, amongst ...

