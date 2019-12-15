

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK), in an update on its operations in North America, said that it expects to impact the operating income of Business Area North America with about negative $70 million in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year.



The company provided an update on expected impact operating income for its business area North America in the fourth quarter; primarily the consolidation of its U.S. refrigerator/freezer manufacturing and related transition to new product platforms.



The company said it is currently investing about $250 million in automation, digitalization and new food preservation product platforms at a new facility in Anderson, South Carolina. This new facility will replace manufacturing in St Cloud, Minnesota and manufacturing at an adjacent facility in Anderson.



The transition to the new facility has resulted in temporary capacity constraints impacting deliveries to some customers in the fourth quarter. The transition is now expected to have a larger impact on operating income in the fourth quarter than the about $ -25 million communicated previously.



Looking ahead, Electrolux expects the capacity constraints in Anderson to be gradually resolved during the first half of 2020.



The company has decided to extend the transition period and run its two Anderson facilities in parallel into the second half of 2020. This means the bulk of cost savings from the investment will be realized as from 2021 instead of 2020.



The company is on track to generate about 3.5 billion Swedish kronor of annual cost savings, with full effect from 2024. Related savings in 2020 are now expected to be approximately 200 million kronor , mainly as a result of re-engineering activities in Latin America and global streamlining measures, which are progressing well.



Electrolux previously expected 2020 cost savings from the investment program and streamlining measures to be 800 million kronor.



The company said it will publish its results for the fourth quarter 2019 on January 31, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX