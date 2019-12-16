2019 China Rendez-Vous: Ten-Year's Elegant Lifestyle Show in Asia Brings Sanya to Global Stage

SANYA,CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2019 / 2019 China Rendez-Vous--the 10th Edition of Yachts-Aviation-Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition has officially opened at Visun Times Coast, Sanya, Hainan on December 13th. With the theme of "Passion Makes A Legend, Vision Inspires Better Living", the exhibition has brought brands all over the world including yacht, aviation, super car, fine jewellery, art, and fashion companies, which represent the trends of leisure lifestyle in China and Asia.

China Rendez-Vous was founded in 2010, since then the event has been supported by local government of Hainan Province and Sanya City. Many governors attended the opening ceremony including the representatives from Immigration, Communication and Tourism departments. In addition, distinguished guests from overseas government and cooperation partners are also invited to witness the grand opening of China Rendez-Vous. The guests also include champions of Miss World competition.

Looking back over the past ten years, Mr. Wang Dafu, Chairman of Visun Group and Founder of China Rendez-Vous mentioned: "I have been very grateful to all the partners' consistent great support. We want to show Chinese customers that we could enjoy our own French Riviera in Sanya, the only tropical coast city in China. In the future, we will bring more events to the Port of China Rendez-Vous, so that it will become a real center for the public to enjoy the seas and yachting lifestyle, making the Rendez-Vous never stop. "

In the past ten glorious years, China Rendez-Vous has worked with many internationally renowned brands in fields such as yacht, aviation, super cars, fine jewelry, fashion and art to interpret the concept of contemporary quality life. With a strong public appeal and influence, this year's China Rendez-Vous has attracted a number of world famous luxury yacht brands from Italy, France, Germany and other countries and regions, also with some local brands' support such as Jinlong and Jetpon. In addition, for the first time, the 2019 China Rendez-Vous has created a Brokerage Boat Exhibition Area, where nearly 20 used yachts are displayed. This also indicates trends of China yacht market.

As the Live Stream has become a popular approach for online shopping, China Rendez-Vous cooperated with online streaming platforms that allow public to visit the show, or order a boat online. Also, Visun Group (organiser of China Rendez-Vous) and Xianyu App of Alibaba Group signed a memorandum of intended cooperation contract for 2020 to explore revolutionary online yacht business model.

To make the show more attractive and diverse, 2019 China Rendez-Vous invited Miss World to present a Fashion Show on site. The popular "Exhibitors' Night" has also been upgraded to "Onsea Canival" that first time open to public, which incorporate more live shows, such as Atlantis C Show, Live Band Music; Ballet Dance; Fire Dance, etc. The newly launched Boat Music Bar will also create an unprecedented coast night "with the sky as the curtain, the sea as the stage, and the sailboat as the background".

In the opening ceremony of the 10th China Rendez-Vous on December 13, 2019, the press conference of Master of Cruise Yacht Design Project of Milan Polytechnic University and Qingshang Cruise Yacht and the exclusive cooperative licensing ceremony of Visun Hainan was officially held. The aim of the project is to promote the independent design and development of China yacht industry. The King's Feast will also raise funds through charity auction as always, donating to cerebral palsy children in Sanya Social Welfare Institute for three consecutive years and promoting positive social energy.

As the organizer of China Rendez-Vous, Visun Group has been an important role of China yacht history since it enters the yacht market 14 years ago. The Sanya Visun Royal Yacht Club has built more than 400 berths, mooring nearly 300 yachts a day. In Shenzhen Visun Group completed the marina with 170 berths and plans to build 800 berths on Guishan Island in Zhuhai in the future. This is a part of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area plan.

As an iconic city event Sanya, after ten years' development, China Rendez-Vous has not only driven the development of yacht, exhibition, tourism, real estate and other industries of Hainan, but also built a business-trading platform for Hainan enterprises to communicate with foreign brands. As Hainan announced the new measures to provide easier access for yachts from Hong Kong and Macao to Hainan, with entry and exit approval procedures simplified and requirements for single-voyage certification documents canceled, the Hainan provincial government has proposed to make the island province a center for innovative experiments for the yacht industry, a first-class yacht tourism destination and a window to display world-class yacht brands. China Renderz-Vous will continue to play a major role to push local yacht industry.

