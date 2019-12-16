

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after it had halted the five-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 45 points or 1.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,970-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on trade deal news, although it may already be largely priced in. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the oil and insurance companies, properties and financials.



For the day, the index soared 51.98 points or 1.78 percent to finish at 2,967.68 after trading between 2,935.85 and 2,969.98. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 24.22 points or 1.48 percent to end at 1,660.55.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.39 percent, while Bank of China advanced 1.11 percent, China Construction Bank jumped 1.27 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 3.02 percent, China Life Insurance surged 5.87 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 3.25 percent, PetroChina accelerated 1.07 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 0.81 percent, China Shenhua Energy added 0.70 percent, Gemdale rose 1.01 percent, Poly Developments gained 2.28 percent and China Vanke increased 0.54 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat.



The Dow added 3.33 points or 0.01 percent to 28,135.38, while the NASDAQ gained 17.56 points or 0.20 percent to 8,734.88 and the S&P 500 rose 0.23 points or 0.01 percent to 3,168.80. For the week, the Dow added 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ climbed 0.9 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.



The choppy trading on Wall Street as U.S. and Chinese officials announced a long-awaited agreement on a phase one trade deal. Traders breathed a sigh of relief but seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a lack of clarity about the details of the agreement.



Optimism that the U.S. and China would eventually reach an agreement has helped prop up the markets in recent months, and traders may be wary of pushing stocks higher now that the deal is finally almost done.



Crude oil prices moved higher Friday, as worries about the outlook for energy demand subsided on reports pf progress in a trade deal between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.89 or 1.5 percent at $60.07 a barrel, the highest since mid-September.



Closer to home, China will release a raft of data later this morning, including November numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, unemployment and new home prices.



Industrial production is expected to add 5.0 percent on year, up from 4.7 percent in October. Retail sales are tipped to gain an annual 7.6 percent, up from 7.2 percent in the previous month. FAI is called steady at 5.2 percent. The jobless rate in October was 5.1 percent, while home prices rose an annual 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX