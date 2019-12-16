SAO PAULO, December 15 (WNM/Reuters) - Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon jumped to the highest level for the month of November since record-keeping began in 2015, according to preliminary government data published. Destruction of the world's largest tropical rainforest totaled 563 square km (217.38 square miles) in November, 103% more than in the same month last year, according to the country's space research agency INPE. That would bring total deforestation for the period from January to November ...

