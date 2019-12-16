Anatolia, the founder of Lemon Game: Change the game industry and build a global alliance of blockchain game guilds

MOSCOW, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 5, at the launch event of "LoMoStar 3.0" in Russia, Lemon Game, a blockchain game distribution platform, announced its acquisition of LoMoStar, an old-brand blockchain project. LoMoStar was founded in 2016, having more than 1.25 million active users worldwide and hundreds of business partners.

After this acquisition is completed, LoMoStar will provide a full range of help for Lemon Game, including technology, traffic and resources.

Anatolia, the founder of Lemon Game, said: "After the acquisition of LoMoStar, Lemon Game will see a qualitative leap in the blockchain games. In the future, Lemon Game will launch and interface with blockchain game projects in a full scale so as to build a global alliance of blockchain game guilds, and make Lemon Game into the "Steam" in the blockchain field, thus allowing users to better find, play, discuss and trade games."

