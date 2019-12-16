Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 16.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.12.2019 | 02:43
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anatolia, the founder of Lemon Game: Change the game industry and build a global alliance of blockchain game guilds

MOSCOW, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 5, at the launch event of "LoMoStar 3.0" in Russia, Lemon Game, a blockchain game distribution platform, announced its acquisition of LoMoStar, an old-brand blockchain project. LoMoStar was founded in 2016, having more than 1.25 million active users worldwide and hundreds of business partners.

First Game announced its acquisition of LoMoStar.

After this acquisition is completed, LoMoStar will provide a full range of help for Lemon Game, including technology, traffic and resources.

Anatolia, the founder of Lemon Game, said: "After the acquisition of LoMoStar, Lemon Game will see a qualitative leap in the blockchain games. In the future, Lemon Game will launch and interface with blockchain game projects in a full scale so as to build a global alliance of blockchain game guilds, and make Lemon Game into the "Steam" in the blockchain field, thus allowing users to better find, play, discuss and trade games."

Lemon Game, a blockchain game distribution platform.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055134/lemon1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055135/lemon2.jpg

© 2019 PR Newswire