Jumio's identity verification and authentication solutions help top gaming and gambling operators meet KYC and AML compliance mandates while fighting fraud and simplify customer onboarding

Jumio, the leading provider of end-to-end identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced it was named the Fraud Compliance Solution of the Year at the 2019 SBC Awards.

The SBC Awards recognise the achievements of gaming operators and affiliates, as well as suppliers from across all the major disciplines including payments, marketing, platform providers and data. It has quickly become one of the most coveted awards in the industry and 2019 saw a record number of high-quality entries competing, making it a truly remarkable feat to beat out the other capable contenders.

Jumio has a key focus on the gaming sector, serving nine of the top 10 largest operators in the world, and has been helping the top online operators meet strict online age and identity verification mandates implemented by the UK Gambling Commission.

"We are quite honoured to receive this SBC Award because it speaks to our continuing commitment to help gaming and betting sites verify player age, improve sign-up rates and beat cybercriminals with easy KYC," said Simon Winchester, Jumio's vice president of EMEA sales. "We are extremely proud of the long-term relationships we have with our gaming customers. The biggest testament to our identity solutions is the number of top gaming operators that recommend us to others year after year."

Jumio's AI, biometrics and computer vision technologies have sped up the customer experience and improved fraud detection rates when new accounts are created, or deposits or payouts are made. This, in turn, has dramatically reduced abandonment and player churn. It's too expensive to acquire customers only to lose them due to time-consuming and unfriendly KYC processes.

Mandated by jurisdictional licensing requirements, gaming operators use Jumio's ID and identity verification capabilities, combined with biometric face-based authentication to make sure their customers are who they say they are and to keep cybercriminals at bay. The ID is authenticated against the unique security features of passports, driver's licenses and ID cards.

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning end-to-end biometric identity verification solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio's mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through cutting-edge online identity verification and authentication services that quickly and accurately connect a person's online and real-world identities. Jumio's end-to-end identity verification solutions fight fraud, maintain compliance and onboard good customers faster.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented intelligence, AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 200 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191215005024/en/

Contacts:

Europe Media Contact

Gemma Lingham

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

gemma.lingham@fhflondon.co.uk

+44-208-618-2812

U.S. Media Contact

Alex Mercurio

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com

925-271-8227