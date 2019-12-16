Medium sized companies and big enterprises in Asia can now train their employees in RPA, a skill in high-demand for digital transformation initiatives

Softomotive, the fastest growing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provider trusted by over 9000 clients globally, announces the localization of its comprehensive free online RPA training to meet the increasing demand of Softomotive's RPA solutions across 3 new markets: Japan, South Korea and Greater China.

Softomotive expands Free online RPA training to 3 new markets: Japan, South Korea and Greater China. (Photo: Business Wire)

Together with the English version, Softomotive's courses in RPA are now available in Japanese, Mandarin and Korean, with more local versions to come. WinAutomation users in Asia can now benefit from a more tailored experience and master RPA skills through the fully localized curriculum including the on-demand video courses, fact-sheets and quizzes.

"With the localized version of Softomotive's RPA courses we are able to help even more developers and professionals master RPA skills covering Attended and UnAttended Automation." says Marios Stavropoulos, Co-Founder and CEO for Softomotive. "By providing WinAutomation courses in Korean, Japanese, and Mandarin we are enabling the growth and adoption of RPA, making it much easier for organizations in those regions to train their employees as they seek to deploy and implement RPA".

Continuing on its mission to improve the employability quotient of professionals and developers, Softomotive began working with channel partners who have both domain and linguistic expertise to improve the quality of the translations.

Several of our customers in South Korea and Japan also commented on the value of having localized courses on WinAutomation. One said that having Korean courses available is extremely helpful in educating employees and helping citizen developers start creating automations for the business much faster.

The official reveal of the localized courses was done in front of clients and partners in a series of events and meetings Seoul (South Korea), Tokyo (Japan) and Bengaluru (India). During these events, Softomotive's leadership highlighted the role of Asia-Pacific region as one where RPA adoption is expected to see tremendous growth. The successful events and meetings served as a great platform to showcase how Softomotive's People1st Approach to RPA, a bottom-up approach giving the power of automation to employees, is enabling businesses locally in South Korea, Japan and Greater China respond to the pressures of reduced labor productivity, following the recent regulations on working hours and work styles.

With the latest updates to the Softomotive Academy, learners from Japan, South Korea and China can obtain a Certification and Diploma in Robotic Process Automation.

Join

Entering the world of the Softomotive Academy is the first step to gaining credibility.

The online RPA learning portal provides an intuitive web-based interface that is accessible from any device (including mobile). Professionals can enroll and discover a rich catalogue of video-based RPA tutorials that support on-demand and self-paced learning on Attended and Unattended Automation.

Learn

Automation knowledge is fast becoming an essential skill set in the labor market.

The RPA Academy offers easy-to-follow individual courses helping learners to master RPA skills covering Attended and Unattended automation. Training ranges from a solid foundation on Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA) and enterprise RPA, to the development of complex process automation via scripting, and the advanced management and monitoring of software robots.

Grow

Receiving an Accreditation in Softomotive's Process Automation solutions, learners become part of a global network of thousands of professionals already helping their respective organizations accelerate their digitization efforts. A Diploma in RPA enables professionals and developers stay ahead of the rest in this exciting industry. Learners can watch RPA courses at any time tailored for specific roles or can fully customize their learning experience based on their personal learning objectives.

Visit the Softomotive Academy to see the RPA courses in Japanese, Korean and Mandarin.

About Softomotive

Softomotive is one of the leading worldwide providers of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, trusted by more than 9,000 companies worldwide. Both attended and unattended RPA are delivered through powerful, robust RPA technology, from desktop installation to server-based software which is quick to deploy, easy to use and provides the best value for money

WinAutomation is the world's best Robotic desktop automation (RDA) tool and provides a powerful, robust and easy to use Windows-based platform for building software robots.

ProcessRobot is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.

